Springfield Legislators Announce Vaccination Clinic Coming to Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, announces a bipartisan group of Springfield-area legislators will host a vaccination clinic at MSU Parking Lot 39, south of Kentwood Hall, on Saturday, July 31, from 1-4 p.m.

The combined effort comes at a time when the COVID-19 delta variant outbreak in Springfield has made national headlines. The bipartisan effort includes Sen. Hough; House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield; Rep. John Black, R-Marshfield; Rep. Craig Fishel, R-Springfield; Rep. Betsy Fogle, D-Springfield; and Rep. Alex Riley, R-Springfield.

The legislators hope a unified message removes politics from the discussion over the vaccine. They have released the following joint statement regarding the event:

“Together we recognize that the pandemic has taken a turn for the worse this summer as hospitals in our area have reached a tipping point. As concerned representatives of our community, we want to provide our constituents with an additional opportunity to receive the vaccine. Being vaccinated helps to protect the individual and slow the spread of a virus that is impacting the lives of hundreds of people, including young children, in our area every day. We all love Springfield and feel honored to represent our resilient community. This is our way to provide a resource to help keep our neighbors healthy and safe. “COVID vaccines are currently the best tool in fighting the pandemic. They have shown to be effective in preventing COVID while also reducing the severity of the virus in people who still contract the disease after receiving their vaccination. We believe offering a community vaccination clinic where community members can meet with medical professionals, have questions answered and make their personal vaccination decision will offer an additional peace of mind to residents of our Springfield community. We look forward to meeting our constituents who join us at the event.”

WHAT: COVID-19 vaccination clinic and information session

WHEN: Saturday, July 31, 2021 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: MSU Parking Lot 39, south of Kentwood Hall. The entrance is on Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and Kimbrough.

For more information, please contact Sen. Hough’s office at 573-751-1311.