FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, JULY 23, 2021 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov Troxler names two to serve in lead Veterinary Division roles RALEIGH – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler recently promoted Dr. Michael P. Martin to serve as State Veterinarian. Martin previously served as Poultry Section Head for the Veterinary Division since 2012. In that role he had oversight of all poultry programs operations within the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Martin replaces Dr. Doug Meckes, who retires at the end of this month. “Dr. Martin brings a wealth of expertise, both scientific and regulatory, to his new role. In fact, he is likely one of the most qualified candidates to manage the science of the State Veterinarian’s position.” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Livestock agriculture accounts for nearly 70 percent of farm cash receipts in North Carolina. We rank first in the nation in poultry and egg cash receipts, second in hogs and pigs as well as turkeys. I am confident in Dr. Martin’s ability to be a strong leader for our livestock industry.” Martin is a 1997 graduate from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California at Davis. He also completed a Masters of Preventive Veterinary Medicine in 1999 and a poultry medicine residency in 2001, both at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. After several years as assistant professor of Animal Science at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and as a principal research scientist at Embrex Inc., in Research Triangle Park, Dr. Martin joined the faculty of the North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine as an Assistant Professor of Population Health and Pathobiology. In 2012, Martin became an associate professor within Population Health and Pathobiology and served in that capacity until 2012 when he joined the department. Troxler has also named Dr. Catherine Harris of Raeford as Director of Livestock Programs for the Veterinary Division. Harris has worked as a commercial production veterinarian with Smithfield Hog Production since 2011. Prior to her role with Smithfield she was an associate veterinarian with Integrated Dairy Services located in Texas and New Mexico. Harris graduated from N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. She also received certification from the Executive Veterinary Program for Swine Health Management from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. “Dr. Harris is familiar with livestock production systems, experienced in working with livestock producers and veterinarians, and will bring an industry perspective to the Veterinary Division,” Troxler said. “She is well qualified for her role in leading our livestock health programs and the perfect complement to Dr. Martin’s position. We feel our livestock industry will be well served by having these resources within the department.” Martin starts his position on Aug. 1. Harris begins her new role on July 26. -hso-1