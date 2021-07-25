AHMC Healthcare Renovates, Upgrades California Hospital
AHMC Healthcare invests millions to support Seton Medical Center in Daly City, California. Seton is Largest Employer in Daly City with 1,100 Jobs
The retrofit and investments for new medical equipment and facility upgrades demonstrates AHMC's commitment to keeping Seton Hospital alive to service the community”DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AHMC Healthcare has launched a $60 million project to modernize and seismically retrofit AHMC Seton Medical Center in Northern California. The hospital and surrounding buildings will remain open for patient care during the year-long renovation that starts this week. This $60 million investment is in addition to the $100 million AHMC has devoted since it purchased the hospital in April 2020.
“AHMC is investing $60 million to retrofit and modernize Seton Medical Center’s to continue its history of providing vital community care and acute medical services to San Mateo County and San Francisco County,” said Dr. Kenneth Sim, chairman of AHMC Seton Medical Center.
AHMC bought Seton out of bankruptcy from Verity Health in August 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic the hospital served as a lifeline for COVID-19 patients when Governor Gavin Newsom announced the State would lease more than half its beds as part of the state’s emergency response to the pandemic.
“The new seismic retrofit and investments totaling $160 million to support new medical equipment and facility upgrades demonstrates AHMC is committed to keeping the failing hospital alive to service the community,” Sim said.
Seton is the largest employer in Daly City. AHMC’s purchase of Seton and its investments have preserved the 1,100 jobs at the hospital, including physicians, nurses, and union members. The hospital serves 27,000 patients annually.
This is AHMC’s first Northern California hospital. Based in southern California, AHMC operates more than 1,200 beds at seven acute care facilities and employs over 7,000 caregivers. Seton also operates Seton Coastside, a 116-bed skilled nursing facility with a 24-hour standby emergency department in Moss Beach.
“AHMC’s focus is on ensuring Seton’s longstanding operations and service to San Mateo and San Francisco counties, and the California coastline. This hospital is vital because without it is a healthcare desert, as there are few nearby alternatives for our community,” Sim added.
AHMC is committed to increasing the overall health of the community, he said. Seton plays an important role in meeting community needs including emergency care, cardiac services, critical care, women’s health services, skilled nursing, sub-acute, psychiatric services, cancer care, diagnostic and imaging services, and as a designated STEMI receiving and advanced certification as a Primary Stroke Center.
“AHMC Seton Medical Center stands as a beacon on the hill for so many of us who were born at Seton and raised in the community,” said Fred Naranjo, Vice Chairman at Seton Medical Center. “This project ensures that the hospital continues to provide patient care in the decades ahead.”
Swinerton construction in in charge of the retrofit and modernization of Seton Medical Center including its landmark tower, which was built in 1963. The hospital is a cast-in-place concrete structure consisting of a central tower (floors 3-10) built on top of a podium (floors lower level to 2). The seismic upgrade project consists of new grade beams, structural upgrades to existing beams and columns, and ADA upgrades.
“Our physicians and staff are appreciative that there is no disruption to patient care while the project is underway,’ said Dr. Brian Grady, President of the Medical Staff.
AHMC Seton Medical Center celebrated this milestone at an official groundbreaking ceremony today with Congresswoman Jackie Speier; San Mateo County Supervisors David Canepa and Don Horsley; Sen. Scott Weiner; Assemblyman Phil Ting; Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo; Colma Mayor Diana Colvin; San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai; Beth Andersen, California Plan President, Anthem; Jennifer Lauritzen, Project Executive, Swinerton construction; and Sarkis Vartanian, Seton interim CEO, as well as Dr. Sim, Linda Marsh, Fred Naranjo of AHMC Healthcare, and a representative of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and union leaders. More than 250 attendees were in attendence.
About AHMC Seton Medical Center
AHMC Seton Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of San Francisco and northern San Mateo County since its founding 127 years ago as Mary’s Help Hospital in 1893.
About AHMC Healthcare
AHMC is a privately held hospital corporation based in the Greater San Gabriel Valley of California. Jonathan Wu is the founder and Chairman of AHMC. AHMC operates more 1,200 beds at its seven acute care facilities and employs over 7,000 caregivers.
