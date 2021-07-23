Get Ready to Save: Three Sales Tax Holidays in 2021

NASHVILLE - Get ready to save! There are three sales tax holidays in 2021.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays for this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly 10 percent on qualifying items.

“We are proud to return money to hardworking Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”

“We’re happy to help Tennesseans save money and provide some tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

The details of the sales tax holidays are:

Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers: Friday, July 30 – Sunday, August 1, 2021 : During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included. Read more about the traditional sales tax holiday here.

Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food: Friday, July 30 – Thursday, August 5, 2021: During this week-long holiday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are exempt from sales tax. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks. Takeout food is included in the holiday; however, alcoholic beverages are not included. Read more about the food, food ingredients, and prepared food holiday here.

Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting www.tntaxholiday.com . You can also email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with any questions.

