Chateau de Falloux is Under Contract in Cooperation with agent Tony Wells of French Domaines.

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the pending sale of Chateau de Falloux in cooperation with agent Tony Wells of French Domaines.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed for €3.8 million, the property sold on the Concierge digital bidding platform after an active auction on 22 July.

“Concierge Auctions’ experience with selling real estate on an accelerated timeline is simply unmatched,” stated Wells. “I’m familiar with their process as I’ve sold property with them before, but the breakneck speed at which they’re able to market a property to their global database, accrue a field of competitive bidders is truly incredible. I’m pleased at another successful sale here in France, and look forward to our next collaboration.”

Not an ounce of authenticity was sacrificed during Chateau de Falloux’s careful restoration. Updated luxuries, like the custom kitchen with Carrara marble surfaces and built-in appliances, bring perfect balance to the sweeping antique staircases and ornate carved fireplaces. Sumptuous chandeliers and immaculate oak paneling throughout provide a warm and cohesive design that calls you to linger in each new room. Bright, airy, and irresistibly inviting, Chateau de Falloux is as charming as the Verzee valley it overlooks—all just two hours from Paris.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of the auction. Our dedicated project manager was able to register ten bidders in what ultimately became a very exciting and competitive auction. Working with both our agent and Concierge Auctions gave us control over the volatile real estate market, and allowed us to sell our home on our timeline,” added seller David O’Neil.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of the Chateau de Falloux will result in a new home built for a family in need.

