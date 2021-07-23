Southbound Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restriction Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound lane restriction on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, July 24 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 51 between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Crews from A. Folino Construction will conduct roadway repairs.

Please use caution when traveling through the corridor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

