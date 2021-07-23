Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26
Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 1011
|Center Dr—seg 110-270
|Oakland/Concord/Fairview
|Edge Patching M-F
|SR 4002
|Euclid Rd—seg 130-160
|Clay
|Patching M-T
|SR 0258
|N. Main St—seg 10-70
|Slippery Rock Boro
|Patching W-TH
|SR 0528
|Lindsay Rd—seg 10
|Jackson
Bridge Maint/Repair Joints
M-F
|SR 2011
|Lardintown Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724- 284-8800
|Clinton
|Shoulder Work M
|SR 0228
Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill
dirt please call 724-284-8800
|Buffalo/Clinton
|Shoulder Work T-W
|SR 2009
|Ekastown Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800
|Buffalo
|Shoulder Work TH-F
|SR 2015
|Monroe Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement M-W
|SR 2018
|Sarver Rd
|Buffalo
|Pipe Replacement TH-F
|SR 1014
|St. Wendelins Rd
|Summit/Oakland
|Patching M-F
|SR 3007
|Meridian Rd—seg 190
|Penn
|Install Parallel Pipe M-T
|SR 3007
|Meridian Rd—seg 170
|Penn
|Pipe Replacement/patching W-TH
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 20
|Adams
|Pipe Replacement F
|SR 0038
|Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570
|Washington/Venango
|Paving/Sealcoat M-W
|SR 0138
|N. Washington Rd—seg 120-10
|Concord/Clay
|Paving/Sealcoat TH-F
|SR 0068
|Evans City Rd
|Butler/Conn.
|Patching M-TH
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.