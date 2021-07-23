Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 26

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 1011 Center Dr—seg 110-270 Oakland/Concord/Fairview Edge Patching M-F SR 4002 Euclid Rd—seg 130-160 Clay Patching M-T SR 0258 N. Main St—seg 10-70 Slippery Rock Boro Patching W-TH SR 0528 Lindsay Rd—seg 10 Jackson Bridge Maint/Repair Joints M-F SR 2011 Lardintown Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724- 284-8800 Clinton Shoulder Work M SR 0228 Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo/Clinton Shoulder Work T-W SR 2009 Ekastown Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder Work TH-F SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement M-W SR 2018 Sarver Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement TH-F SR 1014 St. Wendelins Rd Summit/Oakland Patching M-F SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 190 Penn Install Parallel Pipe M-T SR 3007 Meridian Rd—seg 170 Penn Pipe Replacement/patching W-TH SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 20 Adams Pipe Replacement F SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570 Washington/Venango Paving/Sealcoat M-W SR 0138 N. Washington Rd—seg 120-10 Concord/Clay Paving/Sealcoat TH-F SR 0068 Evans City Rd Butler/Conn. Patching M-TH

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.