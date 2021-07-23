Project to Resurface the Eastern End of Interstate 90 in Erie County to Get Underway Monday

​A $15.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on the eastern portion of Interstate 90 in Erie County is scheduled to start Monday, July 26, 2021, weather permitting.

The multi-year project includes repaving more than 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from near the Interstate 86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line.

The project, which is slated to begin Monday, includes repairs to the culvert that carries I-90 over 16 Mile Creek in North East Township. Motorists should be alert for traffic pattern changes, including shoulder closings and lane restrictions, on Interstate 90 near Exit 41 (Route 89, North East).

The traffic restrictions are expected to be in place as needed between July 26 to October 1, 2021.

The second year of the project (2022) will include milling, paving and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from the mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to near mile marker 40. Motorists should anticipate lane restrictions and speed reductions, and be alert for traffic pattern changes.

In the third year of the project (2023), work will include milling, paving and drainage improvements on the east and westbound lanes from near mile marker 40 to the New York state line. Motorists should anticipate lane restrictions and speed reductions, and be alert for traffic pattern changes.

The contractor is Lindy Paving. of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $15,438,106, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

This project is part of PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years.

Additional information related to the plan, including travel advisories and information on other I-90 projects, can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

