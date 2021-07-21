2021-07-21 15:17:35.033 $93,000 Jackpot Won On Lucky 'Quick Pick'

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$93,000 Jackpot Won On Lucky 'Quick Pick'

Story Photo

When longtime Show Me Cash player Linda Burton buys her tickets, she sometimes plays Quick Picks and sometimes plays her own numbers. For the July 10 drawing, she purchased four plays using her own numbers, plus a fifth Quick Pick play, which turned out to be the lucky combination.

Burton purchased her winning ticket at Phillips 66, 617 N. Jefferson St. in St. James, while travelling with family.

“We stopped at a gas station, and I said, ‘Let me get my tickets here for the weekend,’” she explained.

On July 11, Burton checked to see what winning numbers had been drawn the evening before, seeing that they matched the lone Quick Pick play she had purchased.

“My son thought I was having a heart attack,” she said, recalling the excitement of realizing she had won a $93,000 jackpot.

Burton is the 30th Show Me Cash jackpot winner in 2021, and the 674th since the game started in 2008. The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Show Me Cash drawing is an estimated $147,000.

