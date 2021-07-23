Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,529 in the last 365 days.

JournalOwl® Launches Practice Management Solution for Therapists, Counselors, and Coaches

LivePoint Scheduling

LivePoint Scheduling

Secure Messaging

Secure Messaging

Communication-modes

Communication-modes

Online Coaches, Therapists, and Counselors can now tap into a rapidly growing network of Journalers seeking 1:1 and Group counseling.

Clients and Psychotherapists interact through an unscheduled timeline of secure videos, text messages, and secure audio.”
— Christina Angerer
FORT MYERS, FL, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Myers, FL, USA, July 23, 2021

JournalOwl® announces a fully integrated practice management solution for online coaches, psychotherapists, and counselors. Along with the new functionality, therapists are provided with a free directory listing to promote their practice and specialty. The new practice management feature for psychotherapists provides a multi-modal approach for live video therapy and SMS text therapy.

“Journalers asked for a schedule free way of receiving focused counseling from trained therapists. TouchPoint is the answer to our community’s demand. Online therapists can now use TouchPoint to accept and manage a much larger caseload,” explains Christina Angerer, Co-Founder. “Clients and Psychotherapists interact through an unscheduled timeline of secure videos, text messages, and secure audio. A therapist can assign journaling tasks and provides recommendations to help clients overcome a wide array of mental health challenges,” adds Angerer.

For a low yearly fee, therapists and counselors can collect payments from private clients to participate in TouchPoint. Therapists also have the option of setting a ‘per session’ rate and scheduling synchronous sessions with clientele via LivePoint. This secure HIPAA-compliant video communication option is for online therapists who prefer ‘live’ counseling sessions. The platform provides a one-stop shop for online coaches to collect client payments, manage client relationships, and grow their coaching business – all while receiving new leads from JournalOwl’s global community.

About JournalOwl

JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple behavior change platform that incorporates a holistic approach of journaling tasks, daily rituals, and focused coaching to build well-being and resilience. Our proprietary Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) Machine Learning technology helps everyday people quickly identify thought distortions in their daily writings. JournalOwl is helping people live more productively, with less stress, and improved overall well-being.

Christina Angerer
JournalOwl LLC
+1 619-329-7958
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

JournalOwl® Launches Practice Management Solution for Therapists, Counselors, and Coaches

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.