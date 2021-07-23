JournalOwl® Launches Practice Management Solution for Therapists, Counselors, and Coaches
JournalOwl® announces a fully integrated practice management solution for online coaches, psychotherapists, and counselors. Along with the new functionality, therapists are provided with a free directory listing to promote their practice and specialty. The new practice management feature for psychotherapists provides a multi-modal approach for live video therapy and SMS text therapy.
“Journalers asked for a schedule free way of receiving focused counseling from trained therapists. TouchPoint is the answer to our community’s demand. Online therapists can now use TouchPoint to accept and manage a much larger caseload,” explains Christina Angerer, Co-Founder. “Clients and Psychotherapists interact through an unscheduled timeline of secure videos, text messages, and secure audio. A therapist can assign journaling tasks and provides recommendations to help clients overcome a wide array of mental health challenges,” adds Angerer.
For a low yearly fee, therapists and counselors can collect payments from private clients to participate in TouchPoint. Therapists also have the option of setting a ‘per session’ rate and scheduling synchronous sessions with clientele via LivePoint. This secure HIPAA-compliant video communication option is for online therapists who prefer ‘live’ counseling sessions. The platform provides a one-stop shop for online coaches to collect client payments, manage client relationships, and grow their coaching business – all while receiving new leads from JournalOwl’s global community.
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple behavior change platform that incorporates a holistic approach of journaling tasks, daily rituals, and focused coaching to build well-being and resilience. Our proprietary Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) Machine Learning technology helps everyday people quickly identify thought distortions in their daily writings. JournalOwl is helping people live more productively, with less stress, and improved overall well-being.
