Mark Luttrell Transition Center Holds First In-Person Resource Fair

MEMPHIS – The gymnasium at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) was filled with hopeful faces as the first in-person resource fair since last March returned to the facility.  Residents in Phase 1 and 2 of the transitional correctional program met with more than a dozen vendors to connect with jobs and other resources once their time with TDOC comes to an end and they reenter society.

Kayla Hall, Correction Counselor and Offender Workforce Development Specialist at MLTC, said the residents were excited to have the opportunity to network and speak face-to-face with the vendors.  “Providing resources is so important for a successful reentry,” said Counselor Hall.  “As a counselor, I check with the residents to see what their needs are before they are released and make sure those needs are met.  Resource fairs like this are a key part of that, which is great because it allows offenders to network in person and helps keep them motivated and morale up.”

Counselor Hall said she is always looking for new vendors and partnerships from local businesses.  “If there is an organization that can provide reentry resources for the residents or businesses looking to hire them, I would love for them to reach out to me.”  Counselor Hall can be reached at 901-379-2904 or by email at Kayla.J.Hall@tn.gov.

Participating vendors at the event were:  FedEx, CenterHouse Nashville, Economic Opportunities, Project Return, City of Memphis- Manhood University, Maximus, Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry, TDOC Day Reporting Center, American Job Center, PATCH House/Patch Inc., Empower Employ, Shelby County Department of Human Services, Persevere, and IG Design Group.

