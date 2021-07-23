Celebrating #ADA31 the Anniversary of the Americans With Disabili...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

It's been 31 years since the American With Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law on July 26, 1990. This year as we celebrate #ADA31 many of us are just getting back out into our communities doing the activities that we used to do before the pandemic changed life as we knew it.

Last year, OPWDD partnered with the Self Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS) on the "ADA: It's Personal" campaign that we featured on our website in celebration of the law's 30th anniversary. For each person we support, the ADA continues to be personal. The stories we featured during #ADA30 are just as relevant and important today as they were one year ago. You can revisit them here: https://opwdd.ny.gov/access-supports/know-your-rights/ada30-its-personal .

As we celebrate how the ADA has transformed society and enabled so many Americans with disabilities to achieve their dreams, we are fully aware that the fight for full accessibility continues. To help uphold the spirit of the ADA, OPWDD is pleased to share with you our new Accessible Events Guide, a resource that we hope will assist people and organizations in planning in-person and virtual events that are inclusive and accessible.

For us at OPWDD and for the people we support, the ADA anniversary will forever remain a day to reflect and to celebrate. We hope that you will continue to share your stories of what the ADA means to you on your social media pages this year by using the hashtags #BecauseoftheADA and #ADA31.

Let's join together and express our gratitude for this important civil rights law that has improved the lives of so many here in New York and all across the country.

Sincerely, Theodore Kastner, M.D., M.S. Commissioner