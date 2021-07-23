» News » 2021 » Prairie State Park hosts public information meetin...

Prairie State Park hosts public information meeting Aug. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 23, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Prairie State Park on Saturday, Aug. 7. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the visitor center. A 2-mile guided hike to see bison will be offered after the meeting.

Those wanting to participate in the hike are encouraged to bring their cameras and binoculars, and should also bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. This 2-mile hike is over uneven terrain; sturdy shoes are recommended. Dress for the weather, but shorts are not recommended.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, in Mindenmines. To register and get additional information about this event, please contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

