Accessing Epidemiology Data Just Got Easier: Introducing GIDEON R for Researchers
GIDEON API R wrapper package (in beta) brings all the benefits of R to epidemiological research. Access GIDEON infectious diseases database with minimal coding.
We want researchers to focus on what they do best – using epidemiology to help the world understand and prepare for infectious disease outbreaks”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics, the Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network, announced their new GIDEON API R wrapper package in beta. GIDEON R offers researchers the power to analyze data from the GIDEON infectious diseases database without programming REST API queries.
GIDEON is one of the most well-known references for infectious diseases and their global occurrences since the 1900s. The database is updated daily with information on 25,000+ ongoing and historical infectious disease outbreaks, granular disease-specific maps, detailed tracking of zoonotic diseases across countries, and insights on over 360 infectious diseases, 2000+ pathogens, and 30,000 drugs and vaccines. Also featured are 23,600 country-specific notes with over three million words of text that outline the status of specific infections within each country.
“We want researchers to focus on what they do best – using epidemiology to help the world understand and prepare for infectious disease outbreaks,” says Uri Blackman, CEO at GIDEON Informatics. “In just the past three years, almost 200 scientific studies that used GIDEON data were published. Now with GIDEON R, many more researchers can access valuable infectious disease data with minimal coding.”
Researchers who already tried the beta version of the GIDEON R package found it extremely efficient.
“I am experimenting with the new R wrapper and I just love it,” said Dr. Nermin Ghith, a Post-doctoral researcher at the Technical University of Denmark.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a huge spotlight on the importance of analyzing data on infectious disease outbreaks in real-time. With the popularity and ease of global travel, a pathogen can spread to all corners of the globe in just a weekend. Infectious disease specialists, public health officials, and frontline clinicians are under greater pressure to increase vigilance for emerging infectious diseases. GIDEON R empowers faster access to the historical and current outbreak and infectious disease data.
The GIDEON R package brings simplicity, convenience, flexibility, and reproducibility to the world of epidemiological research. Research teams can get straight to the analytics using the GIDEON database. There is no need for advanced programming skills or wasted time testing and sequencing API calls, validating parameters, and fixing other issues before they start.
Using GIDEON R, researchers can create scripts and simulate all data analysis steps. This way, scientists can perform different runs without worrying about changes to the process. Additionally, using R, researchers can create any type of graph or chart, simple or advanced. GIDEON R also facilitates global collaboration. It is compatible with any platform – it does not matter if you use Windows, Mac, or another system.
R is a free, open-source programming language that is rapidly gaining popularity in the field of research. It is already a regular fixture in standard data analytics university programs. Public Health agencies and epidemiological researchers are increasingly using R for their studies and reports.
The GIDEON R package is available today for researchers, infectious disease specialists, public health officials, medical librarians, and more.
About GIDEON Informatics:
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. GIDEON Informatics is managed by an experienced executive team and maintains a distinguished medical advisory board.
