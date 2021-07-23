Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is Hiring Main Line Technician and Offering Sign On Bonus
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is looking to hire an experienced Main Line Technician with a $15,000 Hiring Bonus and relocation costs if applicable.
Because of business growth, we are looking for the best of the best and so we are offering to cover relocation fees in addition to a $15,000 sign on bonus.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is searching for an experienced main line technician who is ready to join a fast-paced work environment. Street Volkswagen is offering a $15,000 sign on bonus and will cover any relocation costs if needed.
— Greg Byler, Service Director
“We thrilled to be growing and to be able to hire on more great technicians,” Greg Byler, Service Director at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo said. “Because of business growth, we are looking for the best of the best and so we are offering to cover relocation fees in addition to a $15,000 sign on bonus.”
In addition to competitive pay and weekly guaranteed hours, the job comes with the following benefits: career growth opportunity, paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401k and vacation. Street Volkswagen of Amarillo also offers a variety of employee events and perks throughout the year which enable team building and comradery.
All applicants will be considered depending on their experience and background. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older. For more information about the position, please contact Greg Byler at greg.byler@streetvw.com or give him a call at 806-350-8999.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here