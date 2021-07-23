US 119 Marshall Road to Wachob Road Resurfacing Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming resurfacing project on US 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, August 2 through October 22, 2021. The area is three (3) miles south of Punxsutawney, Jefferson County.

There will be daylight flagging 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to direct traffic throughout the project. Work includes milling, patching, paving, leveling, minor drainage and guiderail upgrades along with other miscellaneous construction. Work, and dates are weather dependent.

Crews from Derry Construction Company, Latrobe, PA will conduct the $2,165,474 operations.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov.