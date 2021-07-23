Beam Setting Next Week at Route 74 Bridge over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County

Bridge will be restricted to a single lane with brief, intermittent closures

Harrisburg, PA – A contractor is scheduled to set beams next week at the bridge replacement project on Route 74 (High Street) over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County.

On Friday, July 30, the contractor will set 10 prestressed concrete box beams over Letort Spring Run. Work will begin at approximately 7 AM and is expected to take one day to complete.

High Street will be reduced to a single lane at the bridge with flaggers directing alternating directions of traffic through the work zone. For the safety of motorists, there will be traffic stoppages of about 10 minutes as each beam is picked up for placement.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. of the Village of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

