Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,191 in the last 365 days.

Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 26

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing
RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching
RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching
RT 403 Dilltown Rd. Pine Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Sealcoat
RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat
RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Repair
RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Plowma Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching
RT 2013 Rexis Rd. Buffington Twp. Patching
RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 2021 Ridge Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement
RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong Twp. Flushing
RT 4020 W. Creek Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching
RT 4024 Beaver Dr. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
Rt 4034 Dutch Run Rd. Washington Twp. Flushing
RT 1042 Sawmill Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1042 Locust Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting
County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair
4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

You just read:

Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.