Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 26

Maintenance Schedule for the week of July 26, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Side Dozing RT 286 SR 286 Green Twp. Patching RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill, Pine Twp. Patching RT 403 Dilltown Rd. Pine Twp. Bridge Repair RT 580 SR 580 Cherryhill, Green Twp. Sealcoat RT 954 SR 954 Washington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1013 Tipperary Rd. Pine Twp. Sealcoat RT 2008 Climax Rd. W. Wheatfield Twp. Bridge Repair RT 2013 Wehrum Rd. E. Wheatfield, Buffington Twp. Patching RT 2013 Plowma Rd. E. Wheatfield Twp. Patching RT 2013 Rexis Rd. Buffington Twp. Patching RT 2016 Oneida Mine Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 2021 Ridge Rd. Buffington Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong Twp. Flushing RT 4020 W. Creek Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4024 Beaver Dr. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting Rt 4034 Dutch Run Rd. Washington Twp. Flushing RT 1042 Sawmill Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1042 Locust Rd. N. Mahoning Twp. Shoulder Cutting County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair 4 Digit State Routes County Wide County Wide Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.