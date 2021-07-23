Measure Protocol named as finalist in the 2021 Market Research Society Operations Awards
Consumer-centric data technology company’s shortlisted for the Best Data Collection - Online category in the annual awards program for the insights industry
We know that the new consumer landscape requires new ways of accessing important data, and Measure Protocol's Retro does just that.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the award-winning, ethical person-based data marketplace, was named today as a finalist in the Market Research Society’s Operations Award in the “Best Data Collection - Online” category. Measure’s on-demand behavioral data collection technology, Retro, was selected for the award due to its ability to collect and process raw data from individuals and turn it into valuable behavioral insights.
— Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol
“We know that the new consumer landscape requires new ways of accessing important data, and Retro does just that,” said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. “We built an environment that prioritizes trust and transparency, and puts the consumer first, which encourages sharing. In this way, we are able to access in-app data that has previously been difficult, if not impossible, to obtain. Being recognized by such a prestigious program is an honor for our whole team.”
Since 2014, the MRS Operations Awards (or “Oppies”) have sought to recognise operations professionals who are fundamental to keeping the market research sector running. This year, the program celebrates the change, resilience and survival that have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, showcasing businesses that adapted to work in an ever-evolving environment.
The Data Collection category in which Measure Protocol was a finalist seeks to recognize excellence in collecting data that has delivered outstanding results for the research process. Retro is a great example of this, as it delivers rich behavioral insights from a growing list of supported apps on both iOS and Android devices via the company’s Storefront. Much of this data has previously been inaccessible.
Retro can efficiently transform device-based video, image and raw data formats into structured insights using proprietary and patent-pending technology. The solution allows organizations to leverage the trust-based Measure community to bring meaningful behavioral data to the market.
About Measure Protocol
Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and provide brands and marketers access to new forms of consumer data, Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Measure is a consumer-centric data technology company that facilitates a marketplace for permissioned, person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with brands, advertisers and researchers. Consumers contribute data by completing engaging data-generating tasks within the company’s MSR App and proprietary Retro data collection technology.
Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirks, and are alumni of the Creative Destruction Lab’s Blockchain program. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
