ELC Absconder Edwards Apprehended

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Durham County last month has been apprehended.

Tavaris Edwards (#0701603) was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He had a projected release date of July 27, 2021. He now faces escape charges.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.