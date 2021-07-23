Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of July 19, 2021

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act to help strengthen security standards for state-issued licenses and IDs following the September 11 attacks. Since then, states have been working to comply with these new federal standards. Missouri, for instance, began offering REAL IDs on March 25, 2019.

Now, just because Missourians can receive a REAL ID the next time they have to renew their license, it does not mean they have to get one. Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card is optional. Choosing not to get a REAL ID, however, may end up impacting your ability to travel throughout the country.

On April 27, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it was extending the REAL ID Act compliance deadline from October 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023, to allow individuals additional time to comply. This means effective May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or nondriver’s license (ID card) or another form of identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, such as a passport, to fly within the United States. Also beginning on May 3, 2023, individuals will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other form of acceptable identification to access federal facilities, such as military bases and federal courthouses.

A Missouri-issued driver’s license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will provide the same access as a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card until May 3, 2023. However, federal agencies have the authority to set their own minimum security access requirements. Some federal facilities, like U.S. military bases, may already require a REAL ID-compliant credential. Because of this, it is recommended that you contact the federal agency you plan to visit in advance to confirm their identification requirements.

For more information about REAL ID and how you can get one, please visit dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id/.

Urban Farming

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it is seeking applicants for its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program. The grants range from $100,000 to $500,000 and applications are due July 30. This is the second year the grants have been made available. More information can be found by visiting farmers.gov/manage/urban/opportunities or by consulting your local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office.

As of April 9, all adult Missouri residents and children above the age of 12 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments are available at Truman Medical Centers’ two hospital campuses (2211 Charlotte and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road) between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, one may schedule a vaccine at www.trumed.org or by calling 816-404-CARE (2273).

The YMCA of Greater Kansas in partnership with Truman Medical Centers/University Health is also providing COVID-19 vaccines at the Cleaver Family YMCA (starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021) at the following times: Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 am – 3 p.m.; Thursday 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; the fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 816-404-CARE to schedule an appointment time.

The Jackson County Health Department also has numerous vaccine and testing clinics available to the public. For more information, please visit jacohd.org. In addition, those who are symptomatic are encouraged to call 404-CARE, option 2, to schedule a drive-through COVID-19 test at one of their two hospitals.

The Center for COVID Recovery is open to treat patients who experience long-term effects from the virus. For more information, visit trumed.org/covid-19/center-for-covid-recovery/; please share this information with anyone who continues to struggle after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

