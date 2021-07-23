Northbound I-27 mainlane closure scheduled for Saturday

HALE CENTER– On Saturday, July 24, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to close a segment of northbound I-27, at FM 1424 (exit 36) near Hale Center, to traffic. The closure will allow crews to safely continue work on installing cable median barrier along the interstate.

Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road. The one-day closure is expected to be in place until late Saturday afternoon/early evening.

The work is part of a $40 million project to install concrete median barrier in Lubbock and Plainview, and cable median barrier in the rural areas along the I-27 corridor.