Microsurfacing Project Continues on Route 15 and Route 45 in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a long-term microsurfacing project continues on Route 15 and Route 45 in Mifflinburg Borough, Buffalo, East Buffalo, White Deer, and Gregg Townships, Union County.

On Friday, July 23, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corp., will be microsurfacing both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15 at the bridge that spans White Deer Hole Creek, south of Allenwood, in White Deer Township. Work will be performed during daylight and evening hours. Traffic will be controlled by full lane closures on four lane roadways and lane closures with flagging on two lane roadways. Motorists can expect delays in travel and should use alternate routes.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Suit-Kote Corp. is the primary contractor for this $1.2 million microsurfacing project, which includes microsurfacing, epoxy bridge deck overlay, line painting, and rumble strips. Work is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###