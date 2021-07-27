New Runecast Analyzer 5.1 launches issue remediation and configuration drift detection Runecast Analyzer: Configuration Vault feature

Because proactive issue detection and regulatory compliance are just the starting point for Runecast.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a Gartner Cool Vendor and leading provider of patented predictive analytics for AWS, Kubernetes, Microsoft Azure, and VMware, now provides configuration drift management and auto-generated remediation scripts within its new Runecast Analyzer 5.1.The new automation features in 5.1 build on Runecast’s proven and patented approach to proactive IT management. After detecting a potential issue, Runecast provides system administrators with an auto-generated script for making specific remediation actions. By running this via an automation tool like Ansible or PowerCLI, admins are able to more efficiently resolve newly uncovered issues and reduce the time spent on operational tasks and manual steps.“Remediation in 5.1 underlines our laser focus on making admins’ lives easier as we uncover risks and provide the means to deal with them proactively,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “It’s great when we can give admins advance knowledge of an issue in their IT environment, whether it is on-premises or in the cloud. But it’s even better when we can start to automate the remediation, saving time and preventing an unresolved issue from devolving into a real problem.”How does remediation work in Runecast Analyzer?The remediation process starts with the Runecast Analyzer 5.1 analysis of potential security and stability risks. “These data are the solid building blocks that our engineers use to create remediation plans,” explained Runecast Co-Founder and CTO Aylin Sali. “It means that the remedial actions in our scripts are fine-tuned to run only against the misconfigured objects and values that Runecast Analyzer was able to discover.”Runecast automatically generates a remediation script with a click of a button, which the admin can download or copy and paste directly into either Ansible or PowerCLI. This intermediate step ensures that an admin has made a final validation and the action has been recorded before the fix has been automatically implemented. This feature already includes over 60 remediation scripts for VMware, and additional scripts are being added over time.Expansion of this feature in Runecast Analyzer will soon cover AWS CLI for AWS, Azure CLI for Azure, and Kubectl for Kubernetes.What is configuration drift and how can Runecast Analyzer help to prevent it?Configuration drift – the misalignments to configuration within an IT environment that naturally result from hardware additions, updates, routine maintenance, or workload migration – adds up quickly over time. These changes can result in IT stability issues and surprise costs before admins are able to painstakingly uncover the drift and restore system homogeneity. Configuration Vault , the second major feature in Runecast Analyzer version 5.1, brings visibility into exactly how an IT environment is configured at any given time. Admins just need to pick the time for the baseline and then choose a different point in time for comparison. Configuration Vault pulls from the Runecast Analyzer’s historic data to compare changes made between selected points in time. The configuration drift data is also included in email reports, so you can be notified of any changes in your environment and keep full control.In addition to configuration drift management over time, Configuration Vault helps you keep configuration consistency within your clusters and accounts. For example, it is easy to see if you have the same configuration within a vSphere cluster or if the I/O devices in your environment have consistent driver versions. Or if your AWS EC2 instances are configured in a similar way.“Configuration Vault brings instant visibility into what has changed in your environment and how consistently configured it is. These are powerful capabilities that provide unmatched transparency and control to the operations and security teams ,” points out Sali. Configuration Vault reduces maintenance costs by removing extra work with upgrades, security assessments, or workload migration. In addition, the comparison points are useful for SysAdmin documentation and for MSPs when they are onboarding new customers.IT admins can test Runecast Analyzer in their own environments with a 14-day free trial

