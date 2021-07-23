Dr. Judith Richter, CEO Medinol, overcomes difference by focusing on the heart - cardiovascular & spiritual

Dr. Judith Richter, CEO Medinol Dr. Judith Richter, CEO Medinol, 2021 Finalist 2021 Global Business & Interfaith Peace Award Finalists

Differences are assets to be cultivated and celebrated, rather than a reason for confrontation.” — Dr. Judith Richter, CEO Medinol, cofounder, NIR School of the Heart

WASHINGTON, TOKYO, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Holy Lands, differing religious, cultural, and historical claims are connected to ongoing conflicts. In response, Medinol CEO Dr. Judith Richter founded the NIR School of the Heart to help high school students not only understand cardio-vascular career opportunities but also connect the hearts of people from different cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds. Dr. Richter helps students build bridges across cultures through the process of learning. As one of the graduates summed up the experience, The NIR School of the Heart “will make the whole Middle East a better place.” The program has become widely popular and currently has 826 graduates who are functioning as ambassadors for peace, out of which 225 are also pursuing careers in medical-related professions.The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation congratulates Dr. Judith Richter as a finalist for the 2021 Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards . On the occasion of this nomination, Dr. Richter shared some of the core principles underlying her amazing work:-- “Having shared goals will always lead to cooperation if a willingness to communicate is adopted and encouraged.”-- “Embracing diversity is the basis upon which tolerance, generosity and mutual respect can be achieved.”-- “Differences are assets to be cultivated and celebrated, rather than a reason for confrontation.”Dr. Richter is competing for a Gold, Silver or Bronze medal, which will be announced and awarded on Aug. 24 virtually at Dare to Overcome . Dare to Overcome is the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s global intersectionality conference, highlighting the ways diverse communities support and reinforce one another to build more inclusive workplaces and peaceful societies.Background on the AwardsThe Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards are presented biennially by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation, a US-based nonprofit, in cooperation with the United Nations Global Compact’s Business for Peace initiative. The foundation helps educate the global business community about how religious freedom is good for business and how they can promote respect for freedom of religion or belief.The awards are held in tandem with the opening of the Paralympic Games, including previously being held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and in Seoul in 2018. This year they will be held during RFBF’s Dare to Overcome event, Aug. 22-24, 2021, both virtually worldwide and in-person in Tokyo (due to pandemic restrictions, limited to those already in Japan) .In the short video below, the global chair of the Global Business & Interfaith Peace Awards, Dr. Brian Grim (also president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation), shares the inspiration for these awards, followed by brief reflections by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama.

