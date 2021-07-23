Leonardo Announced to Sponsor SMi Group’s Airborne ISR 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: Leonardo has confirmed to be Gold Sponsor and will be speaking and exhibiting at the Airborne ISR Conference in London, this October.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Airborne ISR conference taking place on 20th and 21st October 2021 in London, UK, will have focused presentations from senior military personnel, at the heart of ISTAR systems operations, development and integration, whose extensive experience working with sensors and data has produced excellent results in understanding enemy intent and assisting combat.
In addition, key industry partners including Gold Sponsor - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo will be presenting on how they are developing this key capability area and who will also be showcasing their latest solutions at the conference.
For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount available until 31st August 2021. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr3.
SMi Group are delighted to announce that Leonardo has released their presentation details for the conference:
Mr Neal 'Stan' Hargreaves MBE, Operational Capability Manager ISR Radar, Leonardo UK will be giving a detailed briefing on “Sensor Capability Insertion for Cost-Effective, Multi-Domain ISR - Every Platform A Sensor”, covering:
• Advanced capabilities to meet multi-domain ISR demands at a fraction of traditional cost
• Enabling assured ISR delivery at both the strategic and tactical level
• Straightforward installations, highly reliable and sustainable through life
Also, Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J Taylor, MDI Capability, Leonardo UK has confirmed to be the Conference Chair for the two-day event.
Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J Taylor Biography:
A recently retired Royal Air Force Group Captain, Paul now works for Leonardo in MDI capability. He has 37 years of experience across a wide range of operational roles on Fast Jet, Air C2 and ISTAR operations, and in MOD, multi-national and joint staff posts. He has flown on coalition operations over Iraq and Bosnia as a Tornado navigator and as an E-3D AWACS Squadron Commander, Tactical Director and ISR Package Commander, with direct command of Air C2 and ISR missions. He has held roles as an operational campaign planner at RAF Air Command and at US CENTCOM, and as a capability planner for C4ISR and EW capability. Paul has two Masters Degrees in Defence Studies and Grand Strategy, and has taught strategy and campaign planning to senior United States and international officers at the USAF’s Air War College.
Group Captain (Ret.) Paul J Taylor will guide delegates through the high-level briefings and expert speakers across two-days, who will cover in detail: Maritime Patrol, Data Dissemination, UAV Technology, International Surveillance Cooperation, AWACS, 5th Generation ISR, Industrial Engagement, Threat Evolution, and much more.
The brochure including the full programme details is available at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr3.
Airborne ISR Conference
20th-21st October 2021
London, UK
Gold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo
SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.
-------END--------
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Trizsa Ardael
SMi Group
email us here
+442078276086 ext.