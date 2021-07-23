The Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Over 16% Through 2021

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refurbished medical equipment market size is expected to grow from $10.77 billion in 2020 to $12.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.29%. The growth in the refurbished medical equipment market is mainly due to healthcare organizations preferring for cost cutting measures. Refurbished equipment requires a lower upfront capital investment, thus allowing healthcare providers to offer services at affordable costs. The used and refurbished medical equipment market size is expected to reach $20.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

North America was the largest region in the refurbished medical equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the refurbished medical equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the medical device refurbishment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Soma Technology, Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Everx Pvt. Ltd, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hilditch Group, Block Imaging International Inc., Master Medical Equipment, FlexrayMedical ApS, Rhombus Medical Equipment LLC, and US Medical Systems LLC.

The refurbished medical equipment market consists of sales of refurbished medical equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture refurbished medical equipment, which is used after refurbishing, restoring, and installed without changing the intended use of the first device and replacement of worn parts. These devices are checked and tested by the quality control department and they are commonly refurbished to have long-use periods.

The global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented by product into medical imaging equipment, operating room & surgical equipment, patient monitors, cardiology equipment, urology equipment, neurology equipment, intensive care equipment, endoscopy equipment, IV therapy systems, others, by application into diagnostic, therapeutic, and by end user into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic imaging centers, others.

