Breast Pumps Market Growth Is Largely Due To The Increase In Women’s Employment Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the global women's employment rate is contributing to the growth of the breast pumps market. There has been visual progress in terms of employment opportunities for women in recent years. According to monthly data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an estimated 76.24 million women were on payrolls in December 2019—that’s 109,000 more women than men. At the end of 2019, women made up to 50.04% of all those on payrolls. Breast pumps offer a convenient option for employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. Therefore, the increasing global women's employment rate added to the growth of the breast pumps market.

The global breast pump market size is expected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2020 to $1.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the breast pumps market is mainly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding, as breast milk is safe and still considered the best way to give babies the required nutrients and an immune boost. The market is expected to reach $2.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.76%.

North America was the largest region in the breast pumps market in 2020. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The regions covered in the breast pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of breast pumps are open system breast pumps and closed system breast pumps. A breast pump with a milk barrier is known as a closed system, which prevents the milk overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism. An open system breast pump doesn’t have a milk barrier. The main technologies in breast pumps include manual breast pump, battery-powered breast pump, and electric breast pump. Breast pumps find their applications in personal use and hospitals.

Major players in the breast pumps market are Ameda AG, Bailey Medical, Medela AG, Ardo Medical Inc., Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. Ltd, Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Whittlestone Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, NUK, Tommee Tippee, Horigen, Evenflo Feeding, Dr. Brown's, Babybelle, Beldico, Freemie, Willow, Buettner Frank GmbH, Spectra Baby, Canpol, Chicco, Albert International, FreiCare Swiss GmbH, Goodbaby, Snow Bear, Energizer Personal Care LLC (Playtex Baby), Jarden Corporation, and Mayborn Group Limited.

Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides breast pumps global market overview, forecast breast pumps market size and growth for the whole market, breast pumps market segments, and geographies, breast pumps market trends, breast pumps market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

