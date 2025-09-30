Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market Size Worth $6.26 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market Worth?

The market size for technologies that enable cloud access to the graphics processing unit (GPU) has seen an exponential surge in recent years. Projected to escalate from $1.86 billion in 2024 to $2.38 billion in 2025, the market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. This extraordinary growth during the historic period is primarily a result of increased enterprise use of cloud computing, higher demands for reducing the cost of IT infrastructure, a rise in the usage of big data analytics, a dramatic increase in global internet connectivity, and an upswing in the demand for online gaming platforms.

The market for graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud access technologies is anticipated to witness tremendous expansion in the upcoming years. It is predicted to reach a value of $6.26 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. This growth during the forecast period is principally attributed to the rising embrace of AI-powered business applications, the escalating demand for scalable GPU resources, the expanded usage of virtual and augmented reality, a boost in the requirements for remote work infrastructure, and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient data centers. Key trends predicted for this period are progress in cloud platform technology, acceleration in storage and interconnects advancements, AI-optimized architecture R&D, innovation in remote visualization tools, and their integration into cloud-native AI pipelines.

Download a free sample of the graphics processing unit (gpu) cloud access technologies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27940&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market?

Rising needs for efficient data processing systems are predicted to drive the expansion of the graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud access technologies market. High-performance data processing capabilities, that can swiftly handle large data volumes and complex computations, are becoming essential due to the surge in data generation. This is facilitated by modern computing systems like high-performance computing (HPC) clusters or supercomputers. With huge levels of data generated every day, organizations require faster systems that can efficiently manage, store, and analyze this data swiftly for actionable insights. GPU cloud access technologies play a pivotal role in catering to this demand, offering rapid, expandable computing for extensive data and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. For example, SOAX, a US-based proxy services provider, noted that the world produced around 402.89 million terabytes of data every day in 2024, potentially increasing to 181 zettabytes in 2025. Therefore, the escalating need for efficient data processing systems is fuelling the growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud access technologies market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market?

Major players in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Oracle Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Baidu Inc.

• Vast.ai Inc.

• OVH Groupe SAS

• Lambda Labs Inc.

• CoreWeave Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Industry?

Top firms involved in the market for cloud-based graphics processing unit (GPU) access technologies are channeling their energies towards crafting sophisticated solutions, including AI-powered GPU cloud platforms. These platforms can deliver scalable, high-performance computing resources that are necessary for the training of advanced AI models. AI-driven GPU cloud platforms harness the power of AI to streamline resource allocation, hasten the training process of models, and ensure a frictionless integration with cloud structures. For instance, NVIDIA Corporation, a renowned technology firm based in the US, that primarily deals with GPU and AI solutions, unveiled the NVIDIA DGX Cloud in March 2023. The newly unleashed product provides businesses with immediate entry to AI supercomputing functionalities by means of a web browser, thereby doing away with the requirement for on-site infrastructure. It comprises dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputers, coupled with NVIDIA’s own AI software, thereby empowering organizations to scale AI tasks effectively and work alongside NVIDIA professionals across the full AI development lifecycle.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market Share?

The graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud access technologies market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Graphics Processing Unit Cloud Compute Instances, Graphics Processing Unit Virtualization, Graphics Processing Unit As A Service (GaaS), Other Types

2) By Deployment Model: Private Graphics Processing Unit Cloud, Public Graphics Processing Unit Cloud, Hybrid Graphics Processing Unit Cloud

3) By Application: Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Finance, Entertainment And Media, Retail And Electronic-Commerce, Manufacturing Automation, Energy And Utilities, Education

4) By End-User: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Graphics Processing Unit Cloud Compute Instances: On-Demand Instances, Reserved Instances, Spot Instances

2) By Graphics Processing Unit Virtualization: Full Virtualization, Para Virtualization, Hardware-Assisted Virtualization

3) By Graphics Processing Unit As A Service (GaaS): Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

4) By Other Types: Edge Computing Integration, High-Performance Computing Clusters, Specialized Workloads

View the full graphics processing unit (gpu) cloud access technologies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graphics-processing-unit-gpu-cloud-access-technologies-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for GPU cloud access technologies. It's anticipated that the quickest expansion in this sector throughout the forecast period will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Cloud Access Technologies Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Graphics Processing Unit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graphics-processing-unit-global-market-report

Microprocessor And Gpu Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microprocessor-and-gpu-global-market-report

Cloud Applications Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-applications-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.