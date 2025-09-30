Ground-based Laser Designator Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ground-based Laser Designator Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Ground-based Laser Designator Market In 2025?

The market size for ground-based laser designators has seen robust growth lately. The market, valued at $1.13 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $1.24 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Factors driving this growth in the past included escalating demand for precision targeting systems, wider application in military reconnaissance, deployment in counter-insurgency operations, an uptick in defense modernization initiatives, and an increase in military expenditure by developing economies.

In the coming years, significant growth is anticipated in the ground-based laser designator market. It is projected to expand to $1.79 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The expansion during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as increasing integration with unmanned ground vehicles, a rising demand for long distance targeting abilities, a higher adoption rate in special operations missions, growing preference for lightweight and portable devices, and a rising requirement for compatibility in defense frameworks. Key tendencies during this period comprise of advancements in technology for precise target acquisition, innovative compact and rugged design developments, investment in the next generation of laser optics, progress in systems with lower power usage, and innovations in technology for real-time data transmission.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Ground-based Laser Designator Market?

The demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is surging and this is projected to boost the expansion of the ground-based laser designator market. These vehicles, which are essentially aircraft that are either remotely controlled or autonomously flown without a pilot onboard, are becoming increasingly prevalent in surveillance and precise strike missions. This surge in usage arises from the goal of defense forces to reduce human risk during combat. Ground-based laser designators aid these unmanned vehicles by marking targets with precision to guide weaponry or sensors with maximum accuracy. This amplifies the precision of strikes while augmenting reconnaissance and mission coordination in intricate combat situations. As an example, in March 2024, the State Council of the People's Republic of China - a government agency based in China, reported that the number of authorized unmanned aerial vehicles reached 1.27 million in 2023, a jump of 32.2% compared to the previous year. This increased requirement for unmanned aerial vehicles spurs the expansion of the ground-based laser designator market. Skyrocketing geopolitical tensions are also forecast to accelerate the growth of the ground-based laser designator market. These tensions are essentially political and military feuds between nations leading to instability and unpredictability. This issue is exacerbated by nations grappling for finite resources, thus encouraging strategic rivalries and amplifying the possibility of territorial disputes. Ground-based laser designators advance military precision by guiding airstrikes and artillery with utmost accuracy, thus lowering collateral damage and enhancing defense capabilities. They also serve as strategic deterrents in areas grappling with increasing geopolitical discord. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research organization based in Sweden, reported in February 2024, the death rates in conflicts surged from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, underlining the amplified intensity in several international conflict zones. Hence, the escalating geopolitical tensions are propelling the growth of the ground-based laser designator market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Ground-based Laser Designator Industry?

Major players in the Ground-based Laser Designator Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Inc.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Segments Are Covered In The Ground-based Laser Designator Market Report?

The ground-based laser designator market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Portable Laser Designators, Vehicle-Mounted Laser Designators, Fixed Installation Laser Designators

2) By Technology: Infrared Laser Designators, Visible Light Laser Designators, Multi-Spectral Laser Designators

3) By Range Capability: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Application: Ground Forces, Air Support

5) By End-User: Defense Sector, Aerospace Sector, Commercial Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Laser Designators: Handheld Laser Designators, Man-Portable Laser Designators, Backpack Laser Designators

2) By Vehicle-Mounted Laser Designators: Armored Vehicle Laser Designators, Unarmored Vehicle Laser Designators, Utility Vehicle Laser Designator

3) By Fixed Installation Laser Designators: Stationary Ground Laser Designators, Tower-Mounted Laser Designators, Shelter-Based Laser Designators

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ground-based Laser Designator Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Ground-based Laser Designator Global Market Report, North America was the leading region in 2024. It's predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers a broad spectrum of regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

