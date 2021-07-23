Datagate Announces Partnership with NetSapiens

Datagate has announced its partnership with NetSapiens

Platform Integration Offers MSPs Greater Ease and Visibility for Optimized Pricing, Billing and Invoicing.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate Innovation, the leading SaaS telecom billing solution for MSPs, today announces its partnership with NetSapiens, a B2B provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) and Contact Center solutions to service providers. As the fastest-growing UCaaS platform in North America, NetSapiens is redefining intuitive and flexible UC&C solutions for service providers in a dynamic cloud communications space.

By integrating with the NetSapiens platform, Datagate is meeting the evolving demands of its MSP customers (particularly those with UCaaS at the forefront of their offering), empowering them with the SaaS billing solutions they need while helping them deliver the cloud-based, cost-optimized PBX capabilities their own customers prefer. As a result of this partnership, the NetSapiens and Datagate teams will continue to work closely, prioritizing the unique demands of the MSP in order to position them for enhanced long-term success.

“The NetSapiens PBX platform is hugely popular with our MSP customers,” says Datagate CEO Mark Loveys. “Most of our MSP clients use the NetSapiens platform, either directly or indirectly, and we’re delighted to announce our alignment to support this platform in current and future versions of Datagate Telecom Billing.”

Datagate enables MSPs to automate the rating, billing and bundling of all telecommunications services. Through its integration with NetSapiens’ SNAPsolution, Datagate is able to read Call Data Records (CDRs) from NetSapiens for call rating and usage billing. For MSPs in the U.S., Datagate also uses this CDR data for telecom tax calculations. This ability to aggregate crucial usage metrics affords the MSP greater ease and visibility, optimizing their pricing, billing and invoicing processes while ensuring enhanced tax compliance.

“NetSapiens and Datagate make for an ideal partnership because our business values are one and the same — we are both unfailingly driven by market demand and customer requirements,” comments Jason Byrne, SVP Solution Strategy & Business Development. “NetSapiens’ disruptive business model and robust communications and collaboration tools help our partners get where they want to go on their own terms with the trusted support they need. Datagate’s philosophy is the same — give the customer what they truly want while removing the barriers that keep them from their goals. We’re excited to help Datagate’s customers intuitively leverage the solutions they need.”

“Datagate’s integration with NetSapiens is harmonious and proven, and we’re continuing to add more integration capabilities in future releases,” Mark Loveys says. “As we move forward, our strategy is to be the most integrated telecoms billing solution for MSPs. This will ensure we’re able to fulfill each and every demand our clients require to thrive in an evolving digital world.”

To find out more about the Datagate-NetSapiens partnership, and the latest trends in telecom billing solutions, attend the upcoming webinar with Datagate CEO, Mark Loveys, and NetSapiens VP Sales, Jason Beckett, on July 27, 2021, 2:00PM ET. Register here.

# # #

== About Datagate ==

Datagate Innovation delivers a specialized billing solution that allows MSPs and UCaaS Providers to unlock telecom revenue. With industry-leading integrations into the tools MSPs love, such as ConnectWise and Autotask PSA, tax engines such as CCH SureTax, Avalara and CSI, accounting systems such as QuickBooks and ConnectBooster, Datagate adds telecom billing into existing ecosystems. Automatically rate CDR usage, calculate telecom taxes, and manage subscription billing with a white-labelled solution. To learn more about Datagate, visit datagate-i.com.

== About NetSapiens ==

NetSapiens, LLC. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 200 service providers, servicing over 1.8M users around the globe. Our platform enables our service provider partners to custom-package with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use. Netsapiens, LLC is a Crexendo Inc company (NASDAQ: CXDO). To learn more about NetSapiens, visit netsapiens.com.

Ends.

Released by Datagate Innovation, Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please contact Datagate CEO Mark Loveys.

