Life Coach and Author Nicole Thomas to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When one door closes, other doors open. Something better will come our way if we embrace it. When we surrender, that is when blessings come. It takes a mindset of understanding that there is a tomorrow, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Just keep living and being your best self, contributing and being interested in your life.

That’s the philosophy of life coach and author Nicole Thomas. Nicole empowers women to be their best self by prioritizing self-care, clarifying the vision they have for themselves, defining goals, and executing their vision unapologetically.

“Sometimes women are afraid to put themselves first and ask for what they need to be successful,” says Nicole. “I know I struggled with that a lot. We have to learn to focus on ourselves.”

According to Nicole, a life coach brings out the best in you. Through exploratory questions, a coach helps you get clarity on the vision, see opportunities and address limiting beliefs that can keep you stuck. “That's where coaching helps.”

Nicole knows firsthand what her clients are going through. She was fortunate to come out stronger on the other side, later publishing her My View from the Summit.

“It was a cathartic experience writing the book,” recalls Nicole. “Being divorced and a single mom, I hoped my story would help someone else in my situation see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Even after writing My View from the Summit, Nicole kept a gratitude journal, and wrote affirmations to stay encouraged, which inspired her next two books, Positive Affirmations for the Soul and gratitude journal, And for This I am Grateful.

“Affirmations help ground us in self-love,” says Nicole.

“The world pulls in so many different directions. If we don't love ourselves and understand our self-worth and value, the world will chip away at us,” says Nicole. “We have to be kind to ourselves and authentic and willing to sit in our emotions.”

Nicole says it's important to be present and grateful, regardless of the situation and speak positivity over our lives.

“Every day we are alive, we get to pick up the pen and write our story,” says Nicole. “Yesterday is yesterday. We can take those lessons learned and ask what we can do differently? It takes a mindset of understanding that there is a tomorrow, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Surrender and be at peace with what has happened to you because it opens the door for the beautiful life that you can have. It's one page every day.”

