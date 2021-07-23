Manoj Kumar Jain Joins Apptread as Chief Technology Officer
Apptread Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation in the Next Level of GrowthUNITED STATES, NEW YORK , NYC, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manoj Kumar Jain joins Apptread, a Cloud and Digital Transformation firm and a subsidiary of ImpactQA, as Chief Technology Officer. Manoj will be overseeing the Cloud, DevOps, AI & ML Initiatives and Development teams to ensure the organization’s technology remains best-in-breed as it continues to scale at a rapid pace.
Announcing Manoj’s appointment, JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA, said, “This is an extremely pivotal time for Apptread and ImpactQA as we’re seeing the adoption of cloud and digital transformation across our customer base. The inclusion of Manoj is a welcome move towards our Strategic Goals, Guiding Principles and our Purpose, Mission, Vision to make ImpactQA and Apptread a leading Cloud and Digital transformation company. We’re happy to welcome Manoj into our team. Manoj’s rich experience will be immensely helpful to lead Apptread through the next level of company’s growth in North America and Europe.”
Manoj has over 17 years of expertise, the bulk of which he has gained in the areas of Cloud, DevOps, AI & ML, and Digital Transformation. Manoj formerly worked for TCS, Wipro, HCL, Oracle, and PWC, serving significant business clients such as Boeing, Citibank, Cigna, NetApp, Deutsche Bank, AIG, and Credit Suisse. He has worked and lived in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, where he managed large projects and global teams for these clients. Manoj holds a master's degree in computer science and a doctorate in applied mathematics from India's prestigious NIT Allahabad, India. He has a number of publications in international and national journals, as well as speaking engagements at conferences such as IEEE.
“I was really interested in the intersection between mathematics and technology, so I chose statistics as a subject during engineering. Other than Cloud and DevOps, Data analytics, modeling, and machine learning quickly became my key areas of interest. Solving complex problems was always a passion I followed as a part of my daily regime, I even developed a machine learning model to predict statistical outcomes,” Manoj explains.
About Apptread
Apptread is a leading cloud and digital transformation firm delivering custom software development services to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies. They help leading brands in re-imagining innovation & reinventing their business operations with a result-oriented approach. Their in-house development team aims to deliver a cost-effective and customer-centric approach to a vast array of global clients.
