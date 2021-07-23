Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,532 in the last 365 days.

Manoj Kumar Jain Joins Apptread as Chief Technology Officer

Manoj Kumar Jain Joins Apptread as CTO

Apptread Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation in the Next Level of Growth

UNITED STATES, NEW YORK , NYC, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manoj Kumar Jain joins Apptread, a Cloud and Digital Transformation firm and a subsidiary of ImpactQA, as Chief Technology Officer. Manoj will be overseeing the Cloud, DevOps, AI & ML Initiatives and Development teams to ensure the organization’s technology remains best-in-breed as it continues to scale at a rapid pace.

Announcing Manoj’s appointment, JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA, said, “This is an extremely pivotal time for Apptread and ImpactQA as we’re seeing the adoption of cloud and digital transformation across our customer base. The inclusion of Manoj is a welcome move towards our Strategic Goals, Guiding Principles and our Purpose, Mission, Vision to make ImpactQA and Apptread a leading Cloud and Digital transformation company. We’re happy to welcome Manoj into our team. Manoj’s rich experience will be immensely helpful to lead Apptread through the next level of company’s growth in North America and Europe.”

Manoj has over 17 years of expertise, the bulk of which he has gained in the areas of Cloud, DevOps, AI & ML, and Digital Transformation. Manoj formerly worked for TCS, Wipro, HCL, Oracle, and PWC, serving significant business clients such as Boeing, Citibank, Cigna, NetApp, Deutsche Bank, AIG, and Credit Suisse. He has worked and lived in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, where he managed large projects and global teams for these clients. Manoj holds a master's degree in computer science and a doctorate in applied mathematics from India's prestigious NIT Allahabad, India. He has a number of publications in international and national journals, as well as speaking engagements at conferences such as IEEE.

“I was really interested in the intersection between mathematics and technology, so I chose statistics as a subject during engineering. Other than Cloud and DevOps, Data analytics, modeling, and machine learning quickly became my key areas of interest. Solving complex problems was always a passion I followed as a part of my daily regime, I even developed a machine learning model to predict statistical outcomes,” Manoj explains.

About Apptread
Apptread is a leading cloud and digital transformation firm delivering custom software development services to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies. They help leading brands in re-imagining innovation & reinventing their business operations with a result-oriented approach. Their in-house development team aims to deliver a cost-effective and customer-centric approach to a vast array of global clients.

Learn more about us at www.apptread.com

Kumar Adarsh
Apptread
+1 646-452-8739
solutions@apptread.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Manoj Kumar Jain Joins Apptread as Chief Technology Officer

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.