Energy Storage Expert, Shawn Shaw, to Lead Clean Energy Associates’ Rapidly Growing Energy Storage Department
Clean Energy Associates (CEA) welcomes Energy Storage industry veteran Shawn Shaw to lead CEA’s Energy Storage team globally as Director, Energy Storage.
The energy storage industry is expanding rapidly, and I’m thrilled to be joining one of the industry leaders in energy storage services”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates (CEA) welcomes Energy Storage industry veteran Shawn Shaw to lead CEA’s Energy Storage team globally as Director, Energy Storage. Shaw will utilize his 17+ years of energy storage and renewable energy experience and extensive network to support CEA’s clients in navigating the complex Energy Storage landscape and support the design, supply chain, performance, and safety needs of the burgeoning number of solar + storage projects around the globe.
— Shawn Shaw
Over the course of his career, Shaw has supported over 7GW of solar PV and 1.5GWh of energy storage projects, providing technical due diligence, independent engineering, design advisory, construction oversight, performance evaluation, feasibility study, and related services for major financial institutions, government agencies, clean energy programs, project developers, and asset owners.
“CEA’s customers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their approach to energy storage, and Shawn will play a key role in guiding them through the most complex projects,” said Vinayak Gupta, VP, Operations at Clean Energy Associates. “Shawn joins a world-class team of energy storage experts as we continue to broaden our service offerings to clients worldwide. We could not be more excited to have him lead our team.”
Prior to joining CEA, Shaw served as Global Head of Solar and Energy Storage at Natural Power where he oversaw the firm’s solar and energy storage activities in due diligence, independent engineering, technical advisory, inspection, and asset management services for projects in Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
Shaw is a Registered Electrical Engineer in New York State and previously spent fourteen years at The Cadmus Group as Principal, leading a multidisciplinary renewable energy consulting team providing technical due diligence, research, evaluation, planning, and other services to public and private clients including state governments, municipalities, utilities, and corporations.
“The energy storage industry is expanding rapidly, and I’m thrilled to be joining one of the industry leaders in energy storage services, especially given CEA’s strong upstream presence in Asia,” said Shaw. “CEA’s customers look to us for expert support throughout the project lifecycle, starting with technology and supplier selection and contract negotiation and ending with field performance issue resolution and safety standard improvement. I look forward to expanding CEA’s service offerings to support our clients' growing needs.”
About Clean Energy Associates
CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage clients around the globe who are financial institutions, project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and PV power plant owners.
CEA’s team of 175+ professionals with 1,000+ years of industry experience including 130+ engineers serve the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, racking, inverters, batteries, and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced Buyers' risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance and engineering services covering more than 90+ GW of solar PV and 4+ GWhr of energy storage projects in 60+ countries.
