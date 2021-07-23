Recruiting for Good Sponsors Meaningful Interview By Mom Blogger Megan Sones
Crystl Bustos rockstar softball player www.ruthlesssoftball.org
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored Megan Sones interview of US softball player Crystl Bustos. The timely story coincides with the Tokyo Olympics.
We're grateful for Megan Sones timely and inspiring interview of Crystl Bustos!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good sponsored Megan Sones interview and story of inspiring rockstar softball player; Crystl Bustos.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for Megan's story, 'I Dream of Gold,' because it inspires girls to pursue their passion, and use their athletic talent for Good."
About
"Crystl Irene Bustos, also known as The Big Bruiser, is an American softball player at the designated hitter or third base position although on the roster she is a designated player. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She holds the world record for home runs during an Olympic series, with six" (Wikipedia). For more information on Crystl and the Ruthless Softball program, visit their website: www.ruthlesssoftball.org or follow Crystl on Instagram @gotbustos6.
Chasing Kids in Heels is a Literary Blog written by Megan Sones of New Jersey. Megan has a passion for writing, food, education, fashion, reading, and fitness. She attended the College of New Jersey where she double majored in English and Education, then continued on to receive her Master’s in Special Education. She began her educational career teaching English to Special Education students at the High School level for two years, continued to Special Education English at the Middle School level for two years, and then taught 5th grade for three years before beginning to stay at home with her kids. Megan is excited to begin this new chapter (literally and figuratively) in her life!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
