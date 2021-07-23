Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Marceau stolen in 2017 during Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations has finally been returned to the artist

The work "Le voilier" displays a sailboat from the time of the great explorers at the birth of Canada 150 years ago. Powerful waves are breaking on its hull. The work is composed of three main colors: Blue for the sky, black for the sailboat and white for

The work "Le Voilier" newly acquired by a proud Quebec City collector

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, July 16, 2021, an employee of the Maison Natale de Louis Fréchette contacted the artist Stéphane Marceau to inform him that the painting "Le Voilier" had been returned to them anonymously. A few hours after the delivery of the work, valued at more than $60,000, a Quebec City collector became the proud owner of the painting, adding a fourth Marceau to his collection.

"I can't stop looking at the magnificent painting you left me. We'll have to take a souvenir photo of the two of us to document the incredible story behind your masterpiece" Edward G.

As for the artist, he takes a positive view of this event, knowing that it arouses lust, jealousy and fetishism in many people. "It's the price of fame" he says.

Publication authorized by Stéphane Marceau
Le monde des Arts
