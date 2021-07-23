A Marceau stolen in 2017 during Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations has finally been returned to the artist
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, July 16, 2021, an employee of the Maison Natale de Louis Fréchette contacted the artist Stéphane Marceau to inform him that the painting "Le Voilier" had been returned to them anonymously. A few hours after the delivery of the work, valued at more than $60,000, a Quebec City collector became the proud owner of the painting, adding a fourth Marceau to his collection.
"I can't stop looking at the magnificent painting you left me. We'll have to take a souvenir photo of the two of us to document the incredible story behind your masterpiece" Edward G.
As for the artist, he takes a positive view of this event, knowing that it arouses lust, jealousy and fetishism in many people. "It's the price of fame" he says.
