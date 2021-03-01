Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nordöstra, Monumental Work

Marceau interviewed in his workshop on Nordöstra.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of Art

The Montreal NON-STANDARD painter and sculptor Stéphane MARCEAU told us about his new sales for more than $27 million to investors in the city of Abu Dhabi. The sale took place during a silent, invitation-only auction for hand-picked investors. The gigantic works consisted of encaustic, salt and gold relating to the exchange of wealth between peoples from the beginning of civilizations. Two other acquisitions of works were made by Montreal buyers for more than half a million dollars.

The work of setting up on site the monument titled Nordöstra, to La Maison Natale de Louis-Fréchette in Levis, on which the artist has been working for nearly four years, began on May 30, 2021 and will continue for three consecutive months. The artist MARCEAU is delighted with the arrival of Caroline Bouffard as project manager both for her personal and professional qualities. This work is genius in its entirety, made entirely by the artist, even the construction work on the site is prepared by him. He will demonstrate his know-how by wearing several hats throughout the preparation and fabrication of the work.

