FlyawayHomes and The People Concern Announce 82nd Street Permanent Supportive Housing Reveal
Homelessness solution for families will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 28 at 9:00AM.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyawayHomes, working to establish the benchmark for modular housing in conjunction with its partner, The People Concern, one of LA’s largest housing and social services agencies, announces they will be hosting a building unveiling to reveal the newly completed permanent supportive housing (PSH) community at 837 W 82nd Street in Los Angeles (not far from Flyaway’s first development on Colden Avenue). At the unveiling on the morning of July 28th, the project’s new name will also be revealed.
FlyawayHomes’ first supportive housing community opened in the fall of 2018, establishing a prototype for an innovative, scalable solution to address housing challenges for chronically homeless individuals and families in Los Angeles. The Steaven K. Jones Permanent Supportive Housing Community located at 820 West Colden Avenue in Los Angeles is currently housing 32 formerly homeless people.
Michael Parks, FlyawayHomes’ CEO, comments: “while the pandemic delayed completion of this project, we are happy to report not only the unveiling of this much-needed supportive housing project which was funded mostly by private social impact equity and with a $1 million grant that Flyaway received pursuant to Los Angeles County’s innovation challenge. In addition, Flyaway is working on several additional permanent supportive housing developments including working to secure the necessary funding for these additional PSH projects. I’m very proud of our team’s ability to continue to produce through this difficult period. The unveiling of this building is the next milestone in perfecting a scalable and replicable modular development model to developing PSH faster and cheaper.”
The 16 two-bedroom units at the 82nd Street site will be occupied by families. The project is comprised of 54 converted shipping containers (18 shipping containers per floor), with each two-bedroom unit consisting of 3 containers. The project includes supportive services space, a common room and laundry as well as barbecue and seating areas.
FlyawayHomes and its partner The People Concern, continue to work together to scale their solution for ending homelessness by reducing the cost and increasing the speed of development of permanent supportive housing. John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, highlights that: “Housing is the single most stabilizing factor in someone’s life; the families moving into this building have weathered an unprecedented year compounded by the pandemic. We are looking forward to welcoming our neighbors home and providing them with the support they need to rebuild their lives and thrive in their community.” The People Concern will master lease 82nd Street, will identify the formerly homeless families that will be living in the units, and will provide the essential wrap-around supportive services to ensure our neighbors remain housed for good; 92% of people supported in housing by The People Concern never experience homelessness again! Mr. Maceri further commented that “The solution to homelessness is housing paired with supportive services.”
“As we continue to address homelessness in Los Angeles County, our approach to finding solutions evolve,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “Innovative housing is one approach and we are proud to partner with FlyawayHomes to house the unsheltered in a more efficient way.”
“This project adds thirty-two permanent supportive housing spaces for families and individuals in the Eighth District, “said Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson. “The teams at FlyawayHomes and The People Concern understand the urgency of homelessness and continue to respond with innovative solutions for the built environment and compassion. This is an investment in people, a community asset, and a commitment to change in the surrounding neighborhood.”
About FlyawayHomes
FlyawayHomes was founded on the principle that to solve the homeless crisis in Los Angeles (and across the United States), permanent supportive housing must be built as an economically viable investment vehicle, providing a reasonable return to investors, without the need for government funds or private donations. It was founded in 2016, and has plans to scale its operations throughout Los Angeles County. It will also share its plans and advocate for systematic changes, to help end homelessness throughout the United States.
About The People Concern
One of Los Angeles County’s largest housing and social service agencies, The People Concern is working to end homelessness through its proven approach that focuses on housing first with wraparound services. The People Concern is partnering with innovative developers to scale the production of permanent supportive housing. The People Concern provides a fully integrated system of care – including outreach, housing services, mental and medical health care, substance use services, life skills, and wellness programs – tailored to the unique needs of people experiencing homelessness and victims of domestic violence. Our programs empower the most vulnerable among us to improve their quality of life – housed, healthy and safe – and become active participants in the community. Ninety-two percent of people supported by The People Concern in permanent housing never experience homelessness again! For more information, visit www.thepeopleconcern.org.
For more information:
Website: https://flyawayhomes.org/ and https://www.thepeopleconcern.org/
Socials: Facebook: @flyawayhomes @thepeopleconcern Twitter: @flyawayhomesinc @thepplconcern Instagram: @flyawayhomesllc @thepeopleconcern
Contact for FlyawayHomes Contact for The People Concern
Michael Mena Vicky K. Arenas
Ileana International The People Concern
mike@ileanainternational.com varenas@thepeopleconcern.org
(310) 913-0625 (323) 803-9360
###
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here