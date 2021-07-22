Judge Wright Appointed Senior Judge

The Tennessee Supreme Court has appointed Judge Thomas J. Wright as a senior judge for a term of four years, effective September 1, 2021. Judge Wright is currently a circuit court judge in the state’s Third Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen, and Hawkins counties. He will retire from his current position on August 31, 2021.

Under Tennessee Code Ann. § 17-2-302, the Supreme Court may appoint senior judges when one or more judicial districts require additional resources and the appointment will promote the effective administration of justice in the state. Senior judges can serve by designation of the chief justice in any judicial district in the state and often travel as needed.

“The Court is excited that Judge Wright has agreed to take on the role of senior judge and will continue to serve the people of Tennessee,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said. “The appointment of Judge Wright will allow us to strategically cover cases which have been delayed by the pandemic and cases in which local judges have conflicts that prohibit them from hearing cases.”

Judge Wright first took the circuit court bench in 2006 and previously served as a general sessions and juvenile court judge in Greene County for eight years. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law and the University of Arkansas.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and humbled by the confidence our Supreme Court has expressed in me,” Judge Wright said. “This position will allow me to continue serving the people of Tennessee on a case-by-case basis while spending more time with my wife, our children, and grandchildren. I am excited about this next phase of life, both personally and professionally.”