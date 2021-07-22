Welocalize Celebrates its 19th Acquisition as Next Level Globalization Joins
Germany-based NLG adds deep medical devices and diagnostics language services experience to Welocalize’s life sciences divisionNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welocalize, ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator, announces the acquisition of Next Level Globalization (NLG), the third largest LSP in Germany.
NLG, whose clients are specialized in medical devices, diagnostics, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, doubles Welocalize's portfolio of global brand leaders in the life sciences sector. NLG has extensive expertise supporting highly regulated companies with language services ranging from medical translation and in-country review to regulatory consulting to software localization. Joined together, this significantly expands Welocalize’s presence in Europe, the primary hub for the life sciences industry, making the company even more accessible to customers.
“We’re excited to have NLG as part of the Welocalize family. Their emphasis on client relationships and delivering effective language programs impressed us,” comments Devin Lynch, Welocalize vice president of global customer success. “Through our combined capabilities, customers will unlock greater value, a
flawless customer experience, and better performance against their business objectives. Together, we will continue to transform language services within life sciences.”
Collaborating to Support Fast-Paced Translation Projects
Over the last 18 months, the life sciences industry has been under unprecedented pressure to accelerate how it communicates and relays information across the globe. Jointly, Welocalize and NLG will work with their clients to help them deliver a better customer experience through their intelligent workflow solutions, high quality language services, and their proprietary technology for in-country review and project submission.
"We are pleased to have joined forces with such an innovative and customer-centric organization that is committed to ongoing development of our highly customized solutions for the brands we work with," said Michael Oettli, founder and managing director at NLG. “Our team prides itself on its understanding of the demanding medical device and diagnostic industry, while also providing our long-standing clients with personalized service.”
Adds Nicole Sheehan, Welocalize’s vice president of customer success for regulated services, “Welocalize and NLG have the same passion for exceptional quality and innovation—backed by global teams that ensure the customer experience is at the core of how we operate. Combining our people, processes, and technology, we’re better placed to enable our clients to meet their business objectives and accelerate global growth.”
Expanding Regulated Industry Portfolio
The acquisition of NLG is Welocalize’s 19th and its fourth within regulated industries, alongside Park IP Translations in 2012 and Nova Language Services and Global Language Solutions in 2016. The combined client portfolio will benefit from a breadth of complementary services including IP and legal translation and ISO-certified machine translation services.
Advisory Partners
Welocalize and Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), a leading middle market investment firm that acquired Welocalize in June 2015, were advised by Hogan Lovells and Kerameus & Partners on legal matters and PwC on financial and tax matters. NLG was advised on financial matters by Orthologismos SA and on legal matters by V. Gatzigianni and the team from Vassilogeorgis Partners Law Firm.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation, and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
About Next Level Globalization (NLG)
Founded in 2000, NLG is supported by a valuable network of translation, localization, and globalization experts delivering quality-centric solutions to global brand leaders in the life sciences and manufacturing sectors. NLG has extensive expertise supporting highly regulated companies with language services ranging from post-translation review and linguistic validation to regulatory consulting to software localization and testing and validation. nlgworldwide.com
NLG + Welocalize: Moving into the Future Together