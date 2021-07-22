Chapter 61 Rule Making: Section 401 Water Quality Certification

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission has amended Chapter 61 to streamline and clarify the process of obtaining Section 401 Water Quality Certification (certification) of federal permits and licenses.

The final rule will become effective July 21. This amendment to Chapter 61 may be viewed on the Iowa Administrative Rules website.

The public comments received have been addressed in a public participation responsiveness summary, which may be viewed on the DNR website.

A form was developed to assist in the pre-filing meeting request and request for certification. The form and instructions are available on the DNR website.

Questions regarding the new rule or form can be directed to Katie Greenstein at 515-490-2095 or katie.greenstein@dnr.iowa.gov.