Layton Bridge (Route 4038) Daylight Closures - Perry Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform area motorists that the Layton Bridge which carries Layton Road (Route 4038) over the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County will be closed to daylight traffic on Monday, August 2nd through Friday August 6th and again from Monday August 9th to Friday August 13th. The daylight closures will be between 6:30 am and 4:30 pm with the bridge opening during the nights.

The closures will allow crews to perform repair work on the bridge. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1002 (Banning Layton Road / Dawson Road), Route 1041 (Cunningham School Road), Route 819, Route 1010 (Front Street / Dickerson Run Road), Route 201, and Route 4017 (Cemetery Road). Motorists are urged to use the marked detour.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###