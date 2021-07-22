Route 288 Zelienople Road Improvements Begin Next Week in Franklin Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a section of Zelienople Road (Route 288) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday morning, July 26 weather permitting.

A section of Zelienople Road between Lake Road and Old Furnace Road will close to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through early November as work begins on the Route 288 realignment project. Improvement work includes roadway realignment, paving, storm sewer installation, grading and subbase work, sign upgrades, guiderail updates, and pavement marking installation. To allow the work to occur, traffic will be detoured. Separate truck and car detours will be implemented.

Posted Detours

Car Detour

West of the Closure

From Route 288, take Old Furnace Road (Route 1009) westbound

Turn left onto Hartzell School Road and cross the Connoquenessing Creek

Turn left onto Route 588

Follow Route 588 back to Route 288

End detour

East of the Closure

Truck Detour

West of the Closure

East of the Closure

Additionally, Lake Road will close to traffic between Route 288 and Dutch Road from 7 a.m. Monday continuously through early November. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

From Route 288, take Old Furnace Road (Route 1009) westbound

Turn left onto Hartzell School Road and cross the Connoquenessing Creek

Turn left onto Route 588

Turn left onto Route 19

Turn left onto Fanker Road

Fanker Road becomes Lake Road

End detour

East of the Closure

The $1.59 million project, sponsored by the Zelienople Airport Authority, consists of realigning Zelienople Road and Lake Road, vertically lowering Zelienople Road, widening Lake Road, pipe and inlet installation, grading and paving, and other miscellaneous work. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the spring of 2022. Independence Excavating, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

