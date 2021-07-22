Cambridge Springs Bridge in Crawford County Reopened

​The Cambridge Springs Bridge, which carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County, is reopened.

The old truss bridge was closed all traffic in November 2019 due to structurally issues. It was later torn down and a new two-span concrete bridge was constructed in its place.

Additional information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1, click on the Construction and Roadwork link under the Resource heading, then pick the Crawford County tile and choose Cambridge Springs Bridge Replacement.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #