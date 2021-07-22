SOFTWARE CEO TO SHARE SECRETS TO SUPERCHARGE YOUR TECH CAREER AT JULY 29 VALLEY SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS MEETUP
Taylor LaMar Will Share Insider Career Tips For Software Developers Working From Home Versus Those in Corporate Environments
Because I love what I do, I'll never have to work a day in my life.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Valley Software Developers Meetup on Thursday, July 29, to hear LaMar Software CEO Taylor LaMar speak on “Breaking Barriers in Software.” His presentation is applicable to those working as team leads in a corporate environment as well as software engineers working at home. He’ll discuss the importance of losing your ego, collaborating with others, loving your mistakes (it's easy to rewrite or hide your code history), creating a healthy work environment that goes beyond corporate jargon, i.e., nobody cares about synergy, and how to foster a supportive and low-pressure work environment.
— Taylor LaMar
The virtual meeting runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. The link to register for the meeting is: https://www.meetup.com/valley-software-developers/events/279619578/
About Taylor LaMar
Taylor is a full-stack software engineer and entrepreneur with more than eight years’ experience in developing applications for enterprise companies, startups and non-profit organizations. By utilizing the latest technology, LaMar Software crafts engaging experiences that build relationships, solve problems and revolutionize the standard of software. Taylor also serves as Head of Instruction for Bay Valley Tech’s code academy. Taylor’s motto is: “Because I love what I do, I'll never have to work a day in my life.”
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Software Developers
Valley Software Developers is a professional development and networking group for the Central Valley tech community, geeks, and teaching all sorts of programming languages. While we tend to talk a lot about web scripting languages like Node.js, Python, PHP, Perl, Ruby, JavaScript, TypeScript, Elm, etc. We also discuss languages like Swift, C++, and Java. We are a great place to improve your software development skills, connect with others in the local tech community and meet tech employers. All professionals and coding students are welcome!
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-840-0746
pr@bayvalleytech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn