Forest Service awards $40,000 to fire companies

PHOTO: From left, Indian River Fire Prevention Co-Chairs Robert Marmor and Roxanne Bammer, are joined by Chief Hayden Klingler, as they receive a $4,500 ceremonial check from the Delaware Forest Service’s Sam Topper for its 2021 volunteer fire assistance grant.

DOVER, Del. (July 23, 2021) — The Delaware Forest Service is awarding more than $40,000 in matching grants to 14 volunteer fire companies to provide tools and equipment to fight wildfires throughout the First State. The VFA Grant program is open to all Delaware volunteer fire departments and can provide up to $4,500 in matching grants to acquire pumps, hoses, and equipment to respond to and suppress wildfires. Since its inception, more than $400,000 has been given to enhance wildfire response in the First State.

“Delaware’s volunteer fire companies are literally the first responders to every type of emergency in their communities, including wildfires. That’s why we are proud to partner with them to provide grant funding to purchase equipment and resources to help protect lives and keep properties safer,” said Kyle Hoyd, assistant state forester and director of Delaware’s wildland fire program.

VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY GRANT COUNTY Delaware City Fire Co. $4,500.00 New Castle Hockessin Fire Company $2,112.51 New Castle Volunteer Hose Co. of Middletown $410.67 New Castle Goodwill Fire Company $252.99 New Castle Camden-Wyoming Fire Department $4,257.00 Kent Robbins Hose Company #1 $4,149.05 Kent Marydel Fire Company $3,409.68 Kent Blades Volunteer Fire Company $4,500.00 Sussex Delmar Fire Department $4,500.00 Sussex Indian River Volunteer Fire Company $4,500.00 Sussex Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company $2,461.00 Sussex Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department $2,205.90 Sussex Milton Volunteer Fire Department $2,112.51 Sussex Laurel Fire Department $749.97 Sussex Total $40,121.28

From left: Delmar Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Morris and President Andrew Rementer accept a ceremonial $4,500 check from the Delaware Forest Service’s John Petersen as part of its 2021 volunteer fire assistance grant program.