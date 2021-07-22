Woodland Park School District Announces COVID-19 Mask Policy for 2021-22 School Year

The Woodland Park School District Re-2 will be ending the use of masks in response to Gov. Jared Polis’s decision Official WPSD Logo

The District is monitoring any changes from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and will update the current guidance accordingly.

We will be closely monitoring COVID-19 case rates and any increases in cases from Variants.” — Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent, Woodland Park School District Re-2.