Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Swearing-In of Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon as Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

On July 14, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., as the Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Delphin-Rittmon served for six years as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, where she promoted recovery-oriented, integrated and culturally-responsive services and systems that fostered dignity, respect and meaningful community inclusion.

In May 2014, Dr. Delphin-Rittmon completed a two-year White House appointment working as a Senior Advisor to the then-Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and Administrator of SAMHSA. In this role, she worked on a range of policy initiatives addressing behavioral health equity, workforce development and health care reform.

"Miriam's experience in creating and administering mental health, substance use and prevention services and systems will serve the nation well as we work to tackle the impact of the pandemic on behavioral health. On top of that, her strong leadership at federal, state and local levels offers her considerable perspective," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "I am confident she will lead with a sense of both urgency and compassion to ensure our nation is at the forefront of providing accessible and evidence-based treatment for people working to overcome mental and substance use."

