MDOT invites public comment on draft Five-Year Transportation Program and State Long-Range Transportation Plan

July 22, 2021 -- Today, the State Transportation Commission (STC) approved opening the public comment periods on the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) draft 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and draft Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan (MM2045), also known as the State Long-Range Transportation Plan (SLRTP). MDOT now invites public and stakeholder input for both draft documents, including feedback on projects or freight, rail, transit, passenger, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, highway, and other transportation issues important to Michigan.

The 5YTP contains a list of MDOT planned road and bridge projects, as well as information on public transportation, rail, and aviation programs. It connects MDOT''s established long-term needs and goals set in the SLRTP with shorter-term goals for asset management and expectations for available state and federal revenues.

The 2022-2026 5YTP includes $15.1 billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments for MDOT roads, bridges, safety, operations, and maintenance projects expected to begin work within the next five years.

Highlights of this year's 5YTP include:

$12.2 billion for the Highway Program, containing projects focused primarily on repairing and rebuilding MDOT roads and bridges, and including $2.3 billion in projects made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program,

$2.9 billion for the Public Transportation Program, covering MDOT bus, marine, rail, and aviation projects,

A list of projects planned to begin work, by region, within the next five years, and

Highlights on Highway and Public Transportation projects that are contributing to MDOT's focus on equity and inclusion, transportation resiliency, and better pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

The comment period for the 5YTP will be open from July 26 to Aug 27. Opportunities to participate are provided at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.

MM2045 defines the long-term direction for the future of Michigan's transportation network for all users. The plan is the first of its kind to incorporate not only an overall vision of the state's transportation system but to include two additional federally required documents: the State Rail Plan and State Freight Plan. MM2045 also developed Michigan's first statewide active transportation plan and statewide transit strategy. These five efforts combined into one provide a streamlined multimodal vision of the future of transportation in Michigan across all modes.

MDOT invites the public to attend either of the two planned virtual public meetings regarding the draft MM2045 plan:

In addition to the public meetings, comments can be submitted to MM2045 through Aug. 31 by e-mailing MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, through the MM2045 website, or by phone or mail to:

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-4381

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.