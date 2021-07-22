I-76 Traffic Stoppage Scheduled Sunday Morning for Pole Removal in Philadelphia, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 motorists will encounter a one-time 15-minute stoppage in both directions at the U.S. 1 (City Avenue) Interchange in Philadelphia and Lower Merion, Montgomery County, on Sunday, July 25, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM, for pole removal operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

